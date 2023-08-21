English
    Shera Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.45 crore, up 16.65% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shera Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.45 crore in June 2023 up 16.65% from Rs. 139.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 up 24.37% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2023 up 34.81% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.

    Shera Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

    Shera Energy shares closed at 119.95 on August 18, 2023 (NSE)

    Shera Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.45160.69139.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.45160.69139.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials167.85145.10136.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.703.61-4.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.421.480.99
    Depreciation0.270.280.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.483.832.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.146.383.72
    Other Income0.360.080.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.506.473.99
    Interest3.475.012.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.031.461.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.031.461.72
    Tax0.550.430.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.481.031.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.481.031.19
    Equity Share Capital22.7922.7919.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.660.480.62
    Diluted EPS0.660.480.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.660.480.62
    Diluted EPS0.660.480.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

