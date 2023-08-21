Shera Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.45 crore, up 16.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.45 crore in June 2023 up 16.65% from Rs. 139.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 up 24.37% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2023 up 34.81% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.

Shera Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

Shera Energy shares closed at 119.95 on August 18, 2023 (NSE)