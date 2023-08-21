Shera Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.22 crore, up 14.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.22 crore in June 2023 up 14.45% from Rs. 175.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2023 up 81.25% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.06 crore in June 2023 up 25.4% from Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2022.

Shera Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2022.

Shera Energy shares closed at 119.95 on August 18, 2023 (NSE)