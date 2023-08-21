English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shera Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.22 crore, up 14.45% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shera Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 201.22 crore in June 2023 up 14.45% from Rs. 175.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2023 up 81.25% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.06 crore in June 2023 up 25.4% from Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2022.

    Shera Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2022.

    Shera Energy shares closed at 119.95 on August 18, 2023 (NSE)

    Shera Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations201.22207.00175.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations201.22207.00175.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials207.67178.63169.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.384.13-8.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.552.861.85
    Depreciation1.261.241.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.756.454.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3713.696.80
    Other Income0.430.140.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.8013.837.59
    Interest5.3510.314.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.453.522.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.453.522.60
    Tax1.220.940.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.232.571.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.232.571.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.232.571.78
    Equity Share Capital22.7922.7919.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.431.190.91
    Diluted EPS1.431.190.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.431.190.91
    Diluted EPS1.431.190.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shera Energy
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 12:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!