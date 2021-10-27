Shemaroo Ent Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 120.44 crore, up 106.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.44 crore in September 2021 up 106.73% from Rs. 58.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.47 crore in September 2021 up 143.48% from Rs. 7.98 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.65 crore in September 2021 up 2073.47% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.94 in September 2020.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 138.10 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.22% returns over the last 6 months and 146.39% over the last 12 months.