Shemaroo Ent Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 158.10 crore, up 24.72% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 158.10 crore in September 2018 up 24.72% from Rs. 126.76 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.60 crore in September 2018 up 60.11% from Rs. 14.74 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.30 crore in September 2018 up 34.39% from Rs. 32.22 crore in September 2017.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.42 in September 2017.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 438.75 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.04% returns over the last 6 months and 8.45% over the last 12 months.