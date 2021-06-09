Shemaroo Ent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.88 crore, down 23.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.88 crore in March 2021 down 23.63% from Rs. 99.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021 up 110.17% from Rs. 22.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2021 up 302.61% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2020.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2020.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 129.35 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.05% returns over the last 6 months and 75.99% over the last 12 months.