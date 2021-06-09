MARKET NEWS

Shemaroo Ent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.88 crore, down 23.63% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shemaroo Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.88 crore in March 2021 down 23.63% from Rs. 99.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021 up 110.17% from Rs. 22.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2021 up 302.61% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2020.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2020.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 129.35 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.05% returns over the last 6 months and 75.99% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations75.8887.0699.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations75.8887.0699.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials19.6120.0480.31
Purchase of Traded Goods23.7424.61--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.3510.34--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.7516.8415.24
Depreciation1.731.812.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.977.5010.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.725.92-8.30
Other Income0.180.210.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.906.13-7.76
Interest7.106.676.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.80-0.54-14.43
Exceptional Items-0.29---10.92
P/L Before Tax2.51-0.54-25.35
Tax0.260.11-3.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.25-0.65-22.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.25-0.65-22.10
Equity Share Capital27.1827.1827.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.83-0.24-8.13
Diluted EPS0.83-0.24-8.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.83-0.24-8.13
Diluted EPS0.83-0.24-8.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 9, 2021 09:00 am

