Shemaroo Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.21 crore, up 27.04% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shemaroo Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.21 crore in June 2022 up 27.04% from Rs. 72.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 130.37% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in June 2022 up 24.64% from Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2021.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2021.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 113.45 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.28% returns over the last 6 months and -16.98% over the last 12 months.

Shemaroo Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.21 89.06 72.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.21 89.06 72.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.51 -- 17.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 24.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 3.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.08 15.11 15.18
Depreciation 1.31 1.50 1.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.57 64.94 5.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.74 7.51 5.48
Other Income 1.36 1.02 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.10 8.53 5.82
Interest 6.60 5.76 6.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.49 2.77 -0.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.49 2.77 -0.99
Tax 1.20 0.61 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.29 2.16 -0.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.29 2.16 -0.96
Equity Share Capital 27.18 27.18 27.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.79 -0.35
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.79 -0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.79 -0.35
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.79 -0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

