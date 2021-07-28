Shemaroo Ent Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.58 crore, down 13.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.58 crore in June 2021 down 13.59% from Rs. 83.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021 up 92.49% from Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2021 up 249.21% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2020.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 142.85 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 113.05% returns over the last 6 months and 119.43% over the last 12 months.