Shemaroo Ent Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.58 crore, down 13.59% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shemaroo Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.58 crore in June 2021 down 13.59% from Rs. 83.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021 up 92.49% from Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2021 up 249.21% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2020.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 142.85 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 113.05% returns over the last 6 months and 119.43% over the last 12 months.

Shemaroo Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations72.5875.8883.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations72.5875.8883.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials17.3619.6170.31
Purchase of Traded Goods24.3823.74--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.221.35--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.1811.7515.17
Depreciation1.731.731.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.237.973.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.489.72-7.27
Other Income0.340.180.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.829.90-6.91
Interest6.817.106.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.992.80-13.31
Exceptional Items---0.29--
P/L Before Tax-0.992.51-13.31
Tax-0.030.26-0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.962.25-12.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.962.25-12.84
Equity Share Capital27.1827.1827.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.350.83-4.73
Diluted EPS-0.350.83-4.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.350.83-4.73
Diluted EPS-0.350.83-4.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

