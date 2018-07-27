Shemaroo Ent standalone Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 113.30 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 113.30 117.92 102.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 113.30 117.92 102.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 58.11 -- 130.01 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -75.59 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.02 11.13 8.21 Depreciation 1.32 1.27 1.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.61 68.53 5.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.24 36.99 32.70 Other Income 0.14 0.35 1.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.38 37.34 33.88 Interest 6.12 7.12 8.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.26 30.22 25.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 32.26 30.22 25.78 Tax 12.05 10.35 8.93 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.21 19.87 16.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.21 19.87 16.85 Equity Share Capital 27.18 27.18 27.18 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.44 7.31 6.20 Diluted EPS 7.44 7.31 6.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.44 7.31 6.20 Diluted EPS 7.44 7.31 6.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited