you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 05:21 PM IST

Shemaroo Ent standalone Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 113.30 crore

Shemaroo Entertainment has reported a standalone standalone total income from operations of Rs 113.30 crore and a net profit of Rs 20.21 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Shemaroo Entertainment has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 113.30 crore and a net profit of Rs 20.21 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Mar 2018 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 117.92 crore and net profit was Rs 19.87 crore.
Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 419.25 on January 25, 2017 (NSE) and has given 30.87% returns over the last 6 months and 66.57% over the last 12 months.
Shemaroo Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 113.30 117.92 102.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 113.30 117.92 102.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.11 -- 130.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -75.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.02 11.13 8.21
Depreciation 1.32 1.27 1.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.61 68.53 5.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.24 36.99 32.70
Other Income 0.14 0.35 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.38 37.34 33.88
Interest 6.12 7.12 8.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.26 30.22 25.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.26 30.22 25.78
Tax 12.05 10.35 8.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.21 19.87 16.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.21 19.87 16.85
Equity Share Capital 27.18 27.18 27.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.44 7.31 6.20
Diluted EPS 7.44 7.31 6.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.44 7.31 6.20
Diluted EPS 7.44 7.31 6.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Shemaroo Ent #Shemaroo Entertainment

