Shemaroo Ent Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.06 crore, down 7.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.06 crore in December 2020 down 7.21% from Rs. 93.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020 down 106.91% from Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in December 2020 down 60.89% from Rs. 20.30 crore in December 2019.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 70.95 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.15% returns over the last 6 months and -54.58% over the last 12 months.