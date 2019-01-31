Shemaroo Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 146.66 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.66 crore in December 2018 up 13.31% from Rs. 129.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.30 crore in December 2018 up 12.59% from Rs. 18.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.72 crore in December 2018 up 1.77% from Rs. 36.08 crore in December 2017.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 7.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.63 in December 2017.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 363.90 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.85% returns over the last 6 months and -31.42% over the last 12 months.