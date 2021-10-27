Shemaroo Ent Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 123.13 crore, up 107.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.13 crore in September 2021 up 107.78% from Rs. 59.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2021 up 129.69% from Rs. 9.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.28 crore in September 2021 up 4995.24% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.37 in September 2020.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 138.10 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.12% returns over the last 6 months and 143.13% over the last 12 months.