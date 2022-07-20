Shemaroo Ent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.00 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.00 crore in June 2022 up 28.4% from Rs. 74.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 up 131.58% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022 up 31.72% from Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2021.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2021.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 113.45 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.28% returns over the last 6 months and -16.98% over the last 12 months.