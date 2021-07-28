Shemaroo Ent Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 74.76 crore, down 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.76 crore in June 2021 down 13.27% from Rs. 86.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2021 up 89.51% from Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2021 up 263.52% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2020.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 142.85 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 113.05% returns over the last 6 months and 119.43% over the last 12 months.