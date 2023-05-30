English
    Shelter Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 47.62% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shelter Infra Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 47.62% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 19.61% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    Shelter Infra shares closed at 9.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.36% returns over the last 6 months and -47.06% over the last 12 months.

    Shelter Infra Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.360.300.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.360.300.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.030.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.030.06-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.070.21
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.620.330.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.22-0.36
    Other Income0.040.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.18-0.33
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.33-0.18-0.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.33-0.18-0.33
    Tax-0.02-0.040.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.31-0.14-0.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.31-0.14-0.39
    Equity Share Capital3.573.573.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-0.39-1.10
    Diluted EPS-0.87-0.39-1.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-0.39-1.10
    Diluted EPS-0.87-0.39-1.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:55 pm