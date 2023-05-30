Shelter Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 47.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shelter Infra Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 47.62% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 19.61% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
Shelter Infra shares closed at 9.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.36% returns over the last 6 months and -47.06% over the last 12 months.
|Shelter Infra Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|0.30
|0.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|0.30
|0.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.03
|0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|0.06
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.07
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|0.33
|0.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.22
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.18
|-0.33
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.18
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|-0.18
|-0.33
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|-0.14
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|-0.14
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|3.57
|3.57
|3.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.39
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.39
|-1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.39
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.39
|-1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited