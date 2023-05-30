Shelter Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 47.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 47.62% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 19.61% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Shelter Infra shares closed at 9.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.36% returns over the last 6 months and -47.06% over the last 12 months.