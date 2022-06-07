 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shelter Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 33.06% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shelter Infra Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 33.06% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 6.44% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Shelter Infra shares closed at 17.75 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.84% returns over the last 6 months and 97.22% over the last 12 months.

Shelter Infra Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.68 0.38 0.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.68 0.38 0.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.08 0.04 0.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.04 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.06 0.07
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.74 0.22 1.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 0.08 -0.67
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 0.11 -0.58
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 0.11 -0.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.33 0.11 -0.58
Tax 0.05 0.02 -0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.39 0.09 -0.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.39 0.09 -0.41
Equity Share Capital 3.57 3.57 3.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.10 0.25 -1.17
Diluted EPS -1.10 0.25 -1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.10 0.25 -1.17
Diluted EPS -1.10 0.25 -1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
