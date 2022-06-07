Shelter Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 33.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shelter Infra Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 33.06% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 6.44% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.
Shelter Infra shares closed at 17.75 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.84% returns over the last 6 months and 97.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shelter Infra Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.68
|0.38
|0.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.68
|0.38
|0.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.04
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.74
|0.22
|1.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.08
|-0.67
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.11
|-0.58
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.11
|-0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|0.11
|-0.58
|Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|0.09
|-0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|0.09
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|3.57
|3.57
|3.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|0.25
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|0.25
|-1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|0.25
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|0.25
|-1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited