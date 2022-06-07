Shelter Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 33.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 33.06% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 6.44% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Shelter Infra shares closed at 17.75 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.84% returns over the last 6 months and 97.22% over the last 12 months.