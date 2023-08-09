Shelter Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 30% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 30% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 84.6% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Shelter Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2022.

Shelter Infra shares closed at 6.20 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.06% returns over the last 6 months and -56.03% over the last 12 months.