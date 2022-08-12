Shelter Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 11.97% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 63.65% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 60.87% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

Shelter Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

Shelter Infra shares closed at 14.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.98% returns over the last 6 months and 14.73% over the last 12 months.