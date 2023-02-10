 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shelter Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 21.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shelter Infra Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 21.94% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 254.19% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 207.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Shelter Infra Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.30 0.16 0.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.30 0.16 0.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.03 0.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 -0.21 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.06
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 0.30 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.05 0.08
Other Income 0.03 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.03 0.11
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.18 -0.03 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.18 -0.03 0.11
Tax -0.04 0.01 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 -0.04 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 -0.04 0.09
Equity Share Capital 3.57 3.57 3.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.09 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.09 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.09 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.09 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited