Shelter Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 21.94% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shelter Infra Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 21.94% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 254.19% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 207.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Shelter Infra Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.300.160.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.300.160.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.030.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-0.21-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.080.06
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.300.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-0.050.08
    Other Income0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.030.11
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-0.030.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.18-0.030.11
    Tax-0.040.010.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.14-0.040.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.14-0.040.09
    Equity Share Capital3.573.573.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.090.25
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.090.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.090.25
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.090.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited