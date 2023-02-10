Shelter Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 21.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 21.94% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 254.19% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 207.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Shelter Infra shares closed at 9.81 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -37.32% over the last 12 months.