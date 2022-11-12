Shekhawati Poly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.92 crore, up 36.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.92 crore in September 2022 up 36.75% from Rs. 73.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2022 down 189.49% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 823.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.
Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -21.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.92
|132.51
|73.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.92
|132.51
|73.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|74.56
|125.06
|81.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.12
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.67
|0.43
|-17.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.68
|2.58
|2.38
|Depreciation
|2.37
|2.22
|2.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.62
|10.39
|8.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.98
|-8.28
|-3.09
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.57
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.37
|-7.71
|-2.90
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.38
|-7.72
|-2.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.38
|-7.72
|-2.90
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.38
|-7.72
|-2.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.38
|-7.72
|-2.90
|Equity Share Capital
|34.47
|34.47
|34.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.22
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.22
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.22
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.22
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited