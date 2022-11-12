 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shekhawati Poly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.92 crore, up 36.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.92 crore in September 2022 up 36.75% from Rs. 73.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2022 down 189.49% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 823.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -21.43% over the last 12 months.

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.92 132.51 73.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.92 132.51 73.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 74.56 125.06 81.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.12 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.67 0.43 -17.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.68 2.58 2.38
Depreciation 2.37 2.22 2.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.62 10.39 8.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.98 -8.28 -3.09
Other Income 0.61 0.57 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.37 -7.71 -2.90
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.38 -7.72 -2.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.38 -7.72 -2.90
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.38 -7.72 -2.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.38 -7.72 -2.90
Equity Share Capital 34.47 34.47 34.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.22 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.22 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.22 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.22 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

