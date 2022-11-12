English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shekhawati Poly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.92 crore, up 36.75% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.92 crore in September 2022 up 36.75% from Rs. 73.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2022 down 189.49% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 823.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

    Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -21.43% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.92132.5173.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.92132.5173.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.56125.0681.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.12--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.670.43-17.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.682.582.38
    Depreciation2.372.222.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.6210.398.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.98-8.28-3.09
    Other Income0.610.570.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.37-7.71-2.90
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.38-7.72-2.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.38-7.72-2.90
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.38-7.72-2.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.38-7.72-2.90
    Equity Share Capital34.4734.4734.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.22-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.22-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.22-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.22-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shekhawati Poly #Shekhawati Poly-Yarn #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:23 pm