Shekhawati Poly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.92 crore, up 36.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.92 crore in September 2022 up 36.75% from Rs. 73.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2022 down 189.49% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 823.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -21.43% over the last 12 months.