Shekhawati Poly Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 53.09 crore, up 57.25% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 53.09 crore in September 2018 up 57.25% from Rs. 33.76 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2018 up 9.13% from Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2018 up 53.45% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2017.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.25 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.