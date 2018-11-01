Shekhawati Poly Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 53.09 crore, up 57.25% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.09 crore in September 2018 up 57.25% from Rs. 33.76 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2018 up 9.13% from Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2018 up 53.45% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2017.
Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.25 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.09
|39.59
|33.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.09
|39.59
|33.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.54
|37.93
|30.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.09
|-4.21
|-4.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.86
|1.85
|1.58
|Depreciation
|2.52
|2.64
|2.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.10
|6.03
|7.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.21
|-4.65
|-3.26
|Other Income
|0.41
|1.12
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.79
|-3.52
|-3.11
|Interest
|0.04
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.83
|-3.58
|-3.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.83
|-3.58
|-3.12
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.84
|-3.59
|-3.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.84
|-3.59
|-3.12
|Equity Share Capital
|34.47
|34.47
|34.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|-93.58
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited