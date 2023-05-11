Shekhawati Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore, down 69.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore in March 2023 down 69.24% from Rs. 139.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 up 78.65% from Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 98.21% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2022.
Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.60 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 12 months.
|Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.79
|25.53
|139.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.79
|25.53
|139.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.17
|6.73
|127.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.91
|0.33
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|8.63
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.01
|2.34
|2.79
|Depreciation
|2.23
|2.34
|2.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.10
|8.37
|18.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.59
|-3.20
|-11.91
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.56
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.39
|-2.65
|-11.27
|Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.41
|-2.66
|-11.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.41
|-2.66
|-11.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.41
|-2.66
|-11.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.41
|-2.66
|-11.30
|Equity Share Capital
|34.47
|34.47
|34.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited