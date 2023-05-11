Shekhawati Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore, down 69.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore in March 2023 down 69.24% from Rs. 139.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 up 78.65% from Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 98.21% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2022.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.60 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 12 months.