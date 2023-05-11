English
    Shekhawati Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore, down 69.24% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore in March 2023 down 69.24% from Rs. 139.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 up 78.65% from Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 98.21% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2022.

    Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.60 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 12 months.

    Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.7925.53139.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.7925.53139.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.176.73127.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.910.33--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.038.63-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.012.342.79
    Depreciation2.232.342.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.108.3718.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.59-3.20-11.91
    Other Income0.210.560.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.39-2.65-11.27
    Interest0.030.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.41-2.66-11.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.41-2.66-11.30
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.41-2.66-11.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.41-2.66-11.30
    Equity Share Capital34.4734.4734.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.08-0.33
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.08-0.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.08-0.33
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.08-0.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shekhawati Poly #Shekhawati Poly-Yarn #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: May 11, 2023 01:22 pm