Shekhawati Poly Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.23 crore, down 35.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.23 crore in March 2020 down 35.37% from Rs. 39.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2020 down 467.73% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2020 down 221.83% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2019.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and 40.00% over the last 12 months.