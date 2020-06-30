Shekhawati Poly Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.23 crore, down 35.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.23 crore in March 2020 down 35.37% from Rs. 39.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2020 down 467.73% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2020 down 221.83% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2019.
Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and 40.00% over the last 12 months.
|Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.23
|50.31
|39.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.23
|50.31
|39.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.65
|43.58
|28.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.90
|-0.31
|-2.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|4.01
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.63
|2.49
|2.06
|Depreciation
|2.41
|2.45
|2.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.69
|3.56
|6.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.17
|-5.48
|1.99
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.03
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.99
|-5.45
|2.24
|Interest
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.07
|-5.50
|2.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.07
|-5.50
|2.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.07
|-5.50
|2.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.07
|-5.50
|2.19
|Equity Share Capital
|34.47
|34.47
|34.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-93.97
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.16
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.16
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.16
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.16
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm