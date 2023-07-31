English
    Shekhawati Poly Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.61 crore, down 88.22% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.61 crore in June 2023 down 88.22% from Rs. 132.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2023 up 73.13% from Rs. 7.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 101.82% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2022.

    Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.45 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 12 months.

    Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.6142.79132.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.6142.79132.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.446.17125.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.3425.910.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-0.030.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.682.012.58
    Depreciation2.162.232.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.069.1010.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.19-2.59-8.28
    Other Income0.130.210.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.06-2.39-7.71
    Interest0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.08-2.41-7.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.08-2.41-7.72
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.08-2.41-7.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.08-2.41-7.72
    Equity Share Capital34.4734.4734.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.07-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.07-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.07-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.07-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 31, 2023

