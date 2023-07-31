Shekhawati Poly Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.61 crore, down 88.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.61 crore in June 2023 down 88.22% from Rs. 132.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2023 up 73.13% from Rs. 7.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 101.82% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2022.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.45 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 12 months.