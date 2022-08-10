Shekhawati Poly Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.51 crore, up 1479.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.51 crore in June 2022 up 1479.22% from Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.72 crore in June 2022 down 187.6% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2022 down 1615.62% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 12 months.