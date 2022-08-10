 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shekhawati Poly Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.51 crore, up 1479.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.51 crore in June 2022 up 1479.22% from Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.72 crore in June 2022 down 187.6% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2022 down 1615.62% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 12 months.

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.51 139.11 8.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.51 139.11 8.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.06 127.49 2.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.43 -0.17 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.58 2.79 1.68
Depreciation 2.22 2.34 2.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.39 18.56 4.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.28 -11.91 -2.95
Other Income 0.57 0.64 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.71 -11.27 -2.64
Interest 0.01 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.72 -11.30 -2.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.72 -11.30 -2.69
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.72 -11.30 -2.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.72 -11.30 -2.69
Equity Share Capital 34.47 34.47 34.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.33 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.33 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.33 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.33 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shekhawati Poly #Shekhawati Poly-Yarn #Textiles - Manmade
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
