Shekhawati Poly Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.51 crore, up 1479.22% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.51 crore in June 2022 up 1479.22% from Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.72 crore in June 2022 down 187.6% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2022 down 1615.62% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.
Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 12 months.
|Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.51
|139.11
|8.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.51
|139.11
|8.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|125.06
|127.49
|2.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|-0.17
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.58
|2.79
|1.68
|Depreciation
|2.22
|2.34
|2.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.39
|18.56
|4.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.28
|-11.91
|-2.95
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.64
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.71
|-11.27
|-2.64
|Interest
|0.01
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.72
|-11.30
|-2.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.72
|-11.30
|-2.69
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.72
|-11.30
|-2.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.72
|-11.30
|-2.69
|Equity Share Capital
|34.47
|34.47
|34.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.33
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.33
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.33
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.33
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
