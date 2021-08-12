Shekhawati Poly Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.39 crore, up 193.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.39 crore in June 2021 up 193.6% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021 up 42.47% from Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 up 85.78% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2020.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE)