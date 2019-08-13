Shekhawati Poly Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.35 crore, down 13.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.35 crore in June 2019 down 13.23% from Rs. 39.59 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2019 up 12.93% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2019 up 26.14% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2018.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.25 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.