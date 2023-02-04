Shekhawati Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore, down 82.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore in December 2022 down 82.01% from Rs. 141.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 64.51% from Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 94.08% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.60 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.