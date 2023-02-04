Shekhawati Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore, down 82.01% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore in December 2022 down 82.01% from Rs. 141.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 64.51% from Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 94.08% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.
Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.60 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.
|Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.53
|100.92
|141.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.53
|100.92
|141.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.73
|74.56
|143.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.33
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.63
|19.67
|-10.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.34
|2.68
|3.04
|Depreciation
|2.34
|2.37
|2.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.37
|10.62
|11.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.20
|-8.98
|-7.86
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.61
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.65
|-8.37
|-7.48
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.66
|-8.38
|-7.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.66
|-8.38
|-7.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.66
|-8.38
|-7.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.66
|-8.38
|-7.49
|Equity Share Capital
|34.47
|34.47
|34.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.24
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.24
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.24
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.24
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited