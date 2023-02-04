English
    Shekhawati Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore, down 82.01% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore in December 2022 down 82.01% from Rs. 141.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 64.51% from Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 94.08% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

    Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.53100.92141.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.53100.92141.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.7374.56143.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.33----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.6319.67-10.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.342.683.04
    Depreciation2.342.372.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.3710.6211.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.20-8.98-7.86
    Other Income0.560.610.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.65-8.37-7.48
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.66-8.38-7.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.66-8.38-7.49
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.66-8.38-7.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.66-8.38-7.49
    Equity Share Capital34.4734.4734.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.24-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.24-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.24-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.24-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited