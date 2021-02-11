Shekhawati Poly Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore, down 84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore in December 2020 down 84% from Rs. 50.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020 up 62.86% from Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020 up 113.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2019.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.45 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)