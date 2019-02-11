Shekhawati Poly Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.67 crore, down 59.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.67 crore in December 2018 down 59.38% from Rs. 38.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2018 down 320.76% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2018 down 284.44% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2017.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.30 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -53.85% over the last 12 months.