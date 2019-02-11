Shekhawati Poly Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.67 crore, down 59.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.67 crore in December 2018 down 59.38% from Rs. 38.59 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2018 down 320.76% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2018 down 284.44% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2017.
Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.30 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -53.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.67
|53.09
|38.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.67
|53.09
|38.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.92
|43.54
|30.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.19
|1.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.14
|3.09
|-0.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.54
|1.86
|1.88
|Depreciation
|2.46
|2.52
|2.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.08
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.47
|5.10
|4.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.95
|-3.21
|-1.62
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.41
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.95
|-2.79
|-1.17
|Interest
|0.05
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.00
|-2.83
|-1.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.00
|-2.83
|-1.19
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.01
|-2.84
|-1.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.01
|-2.84
|-1.19
|Equity Share Capital
|34.47
|34.47
|34.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited