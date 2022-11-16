Sheetal Diamond Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 94.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheetal Diamonds are:Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 94.06% from Rs. 7.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 59.37% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 64.86% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.
|Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 5.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -44.97% over the last 12 months.
|Sheetal Diamonds
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.42
|1.31
|7.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.42
|1.31
|7.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.01
|8.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.37
|1.25
|-1.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.13
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.19
|-0.47
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.40
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.40
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited