Sheetal Diamond Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 94.06% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.42 1.31 7.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.42 1.31 7.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.01 8.45 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.37 1.25 -1.79 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.13 Depreciation 0.03 0.04 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.12 0.13 0.73 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.19 -0.47 Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.18 -0.40 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 -0.18 -0.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.16 -0.18 -0.40 Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.18 -0.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.18 -0.40 Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.16 -0.18 -0.81 Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.18 -0.81 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.16 -0.18 -0.81 Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.18 -0.81 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited