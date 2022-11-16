 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sheetal Diamond Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 94.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheetal Diamonds are:Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 94.06% from Rs. 7.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 59.37% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 64.86% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021. Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 5.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -44.97% over the last 12 months.
Sheetal Diamonds
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.421.317.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.421.317.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.018.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.371.25-1.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.070.13
Depreciation0.030.040.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.120.130.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.19-0.47
Other Income0.010.010.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.18-0.40
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.16-0.18-0.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.16-0.18-0.40
Tax0.000.000.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.18-0.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.18-0.40
Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.16-0.18-0.81
Diluted EPS-0.16-0.18-0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.16-0.18-0.81
Diluted EPS-0.16-0.18-0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

