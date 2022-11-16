Sheetal Diamond Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 94.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 94.06% from Rs. 7.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 59.37% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 64.86% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.