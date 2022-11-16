English
    Sheetal Diamond Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 94.06% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheetal Diamonds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 94.06% from Rs. 7.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 59.37% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 64.86% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

    Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 5.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -44.97% over the last 12 months.

    Sheetal Diamonds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.421.317.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.421.317.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.018.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.371.25-1.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.13
    Depreciation0.030.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.130.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.19-0.47
    Other Income0.010.010.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.18-0.40
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.16-0.18-0.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.16-0.18-0.40
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.18-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.18-0.40
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.18-0.81
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.18-0.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.18-0.81
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.18-0.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

