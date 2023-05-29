English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sheetal Diamond Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 25.08% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheetal Diamonds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 25.08% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 59.02% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 58.06% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

    Sheetal Diamond EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2022.

    Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 15.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 221.43% returns over the last 6 months and 125.00% over the last 12 months.

    Sheetal Diamonds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.370.061.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.370.061.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.99----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.060.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.070.18
    Depreciation0.020.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.070.270.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.34-0.370.72
    Other Income0.030.020.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.37-0.340.90
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.37-0.340.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.37-0.340.90
    Tax0.00-0.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.37-0.320.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.37-0.320.90
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-0.320.90
    Diluted EPS0.37-0.320.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-0.320.90
    Diluted EPS0.37-0.320.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sheetal Diamond #Sheetal Diamonds
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:17 am