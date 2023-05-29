Sheetal Diamond Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 25.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 25.08% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 59.02% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 58.06% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

Sheetal Diamond EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2022.

Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 15.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 221.43% returns over the last 6 months and 125.00% over the last 12 months.