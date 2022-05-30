Sheetal Diamond Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 87.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2022 down 87.55% from Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 up 748.91% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 up 945.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Sheetal Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2021.

Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 7.11 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)