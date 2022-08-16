Sheetal Diamond Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 83.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheetal Diamonds are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 83.78% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 130.06% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 121.88% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.
Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 5.85 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.70% returns over the last 6 months and 219.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sheetal Diamonds
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.31
|1.09
|8.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.31
|1.09
|8.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|7.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.25
|0.09
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.18
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.07
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.72
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.18
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.90
|0.61
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.90
|0.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.90
|0.61
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.90
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.90
|0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.90
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.90
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.90
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.90
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited