Sheetal Diamond Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 83.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 83.78% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 130.06% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 121.88% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 5.85 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.70% returns over the last 6 months and 219.67% over the last 12 months.