 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sheetal Diamond Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 83.78% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheetal Diamonds are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 83.78% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 130.06% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 121.88% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 5.85 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.70% returns over the last 6 months and 219.67% over the last 12 months.

Sheetal Diamonds
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.31 1.09 8.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.31 1.09 8.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 -- 7.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.25 0.09 -0.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.18 0.13
Depreciation 0.04 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.07 0.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.72 0.43
Other Income 0.01 0.18 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 0.90 0.61
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.18 0.90 0.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.18 0.90 0.61
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 0.90 0.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 0.90 0.61
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 0.90 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.18 0.90 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 0.90 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.18 0.90 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sheetal Diamond #Sheetal Diamonds
first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.