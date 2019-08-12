Sheetal Diamond Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, down 69.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in June 2019 down 69.85% from Rs. 9.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2019 up 1125.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2019 up 933.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

Sheetal Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2018.

Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 1.43 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)