Sheetal Diamond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 98.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheetal Diamonds are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 98.74% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 74.2% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 74.59% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.

Sheetal Diamonds
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.42 4.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.42 4.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 4.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 0.37 1.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.19
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.27 0.12 0.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 -0.17 -1.61
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.16 -1.25
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.34 -0.16 -1.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.34 -0.16 -1.26
Tax -0.02 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 -0.16 -1.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 -0.16 -1.26
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 -0.16 -2.51
Diluted EPS -0.32 -0.16 -2.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 -0.16 -2.51
Diluted EPS -0.32 -0.16 -2.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited