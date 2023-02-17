Sheetal Diamond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 98.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 98.74% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 74.2% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 74.59% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.