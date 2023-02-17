Sheetal Diamond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 98.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheetal Diamonds are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 98.74% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 74.2% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 74.59% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.
Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 4.85 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and -46.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sheetal Diamonds
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.42
|4.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.42
|4.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|4.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|0.37
|1.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.12
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.17
|-1.61
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.16
|-1.25
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.16
|-1.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|-0.16
|-1.26
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-1.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-1.26
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-2.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-2.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-2.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-2.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited