    Sheetal Diamond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 98.74% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheetal Diamonds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 98.74% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 74.2% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 74.59% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.

    Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 4.85 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and -46.35% over the last 12 months.

    Sheetal Diamonds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.424.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.424.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.371.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.19
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.120.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.17-1.61
    Other Income0.020.010.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.16-1.25
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.34-0.16-1.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.34-0.16-1.26
    Tax-0.020.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.32-0.16-1.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.32-0.16-1.26
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.16-2.51
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.16-2.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.16-2.51
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.16-2.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

