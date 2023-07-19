Sheetal Cool Pr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.14 crore, up 12.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.14 crore in June 2023 up 12.22% from Rs. 120.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2023 up 17.69% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.21 crore in June 2023 up 14.97% from Rs. 13.23 crore in June 2022.

Sheetal Cool Pr EPS has increased to Rs. 7.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2022.

Sheetal Cool Pr shares closed at 422.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.23% returns over the last 6 months