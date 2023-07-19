English
    Sheetal Cool Pr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.14 crore, up 12.22% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheetal Cool Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.14 crore in June 2023 up 12.22% from Rs. 120.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2023 up 17.69% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.21 crore in June 2023 up 14.97% from Rs. 13.23 crore in June 2022.

    Sheetal Cool Pr EPS has increased to Rs. 7.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2022.

    Sheetal Cool Pr shares closed at 422.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.23% returns over the last 6 months

    Sheetal Cool Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.1460.87120.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.1460.87120.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.7373.38100.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.25-40.51-11.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.385.947.54
    Depreciation2.322.482.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1314.6211.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.334.9710.84
    Other Income0.561.610.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.896.5810.88
    Interest2.001.531.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.895.059.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.895.059.08
    Tax2.761.332.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.123.726.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.123.726.90
    Equity Share Capital10.5010.5010.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.743.546.57
    Diluted EPS7.743.54--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.743.546.57
    Diluted EPS7.743.54--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Sheetal Cool Pr #Sheetal Cool Products
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:33 am

