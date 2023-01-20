Sheetal Cool Pr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.79 crore, down 6.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.79 crore in December 2022 down 6.48% from Rs. 66.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2022 up 15.48% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.

Sheetal Cool Pr EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in December 2021.

Sheetal Cool Pr shares closed at 598.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE)