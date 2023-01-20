English
    Sheetal Cool Pr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.79 crore, down 6.48% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheetal Cool Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.79 crore in December 2022 down 6.48% from Rs. 66.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2022 up 15.48% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.

    Sheetal Cool Pr EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in December 2021.

    Sheetal Cool Pr shares closed at 598.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE)

    Sheetal Cool Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.7997.1966.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.7997.1966.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.1639.5646.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.8029.450.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.795.353.44
    Depreciation2.432.392.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.4610.486.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.759.966.07
    Other Income0.040.020.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.799.996.11
    Interest2.571.571.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.228.414.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.228.414.70
    Tax1.592.161.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.636.253.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.636.253.59
    Equity Share Capital10.5010.5010.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.455.953.42
    Diluted EPS3.455.953.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.455.953.42
    Diluted EPS3.455.953.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm