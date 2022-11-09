Sheela Foam Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 533.42 crore, down 8.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.42 crore in September 2022 down 8.92% from Rs. 585.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.02 crore in September 2022 down 27.13% from Rs. 71.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.82 crore in September 2022 down 21.85% from Rs. 105.97 crore in September 2021.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.64 in September 2021.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,894.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.93% returns over the last 6 months and 5.62% over the last 12 months.