Sheela Foam Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 533.42 crore, down 8.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

Net Sales at Rs 533.42 crore in September 2022 down 8.92% from Rs. 585.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.02 crore in September 2022 down 27.13% from Rs. 71.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.82 crore in September 2022 down 21.85% from Rs. 105.97 crore in September 2021.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.64 in September 2021.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,894.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.93% returns over the last 6 months and 5.62% over the last 12 months.

Sheela Foam
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 533.42 514.37 585.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 533.42 514.37 585.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 275.10 294.46 343.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 39.15 21.10 12.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.58 -8.57 -10.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.66 35.70 35.45
Depreciation 7.85 7.27 7.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.13 126.78 115.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.11 37.63 81.83
Other Income 19.86 16.23 16.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.97 53.86 98.26
Interest 2.45 2.30 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.52 51.56 96.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.52 51.56 96.56
Tax 20.50 13.27 25.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.02 38.29 71.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.02 38.29 71.39
Equity Share Capital 24.39 24.39 24.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.66 7.85 14.64
Diluted EPS 10.66 7.85 14.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.66 7.85 14.64
Diluted EPS 10.66 7.85 14.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:06 am
