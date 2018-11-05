Sheela Foam Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 449.86 crore, up 10.13% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 449.86 crore in September 2018 up 10.13% from Rs. 408.49 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.02 crore in September 2018 down 29.81% from Rs. 31.37 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.66 crore in September 2018 down 23.41% from Rs. 55.70 crore in September 2017.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.51 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.40 in September 2017.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 1,541.50 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.04% returns over the last 6 months and 9.82% over the last 12 months.