Sheela Foam Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.67 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

Net Sales at Rs 563.67 crore in March 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 533.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.36 crore in March 2022 down 12.88% from Rs. 54.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.13 crore in March 2022 down 16.74% from Rs. 84.23 crore in March 2021.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.14 in March 2021.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 3,174.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.79% returns over the last 6 months and 58.39% over the last 12 months.

Sheela Foam
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 563.67 649.44 533.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 563.67 649.44 533.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 332.68 377.83 320.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.07 19.78 4.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.47 -6.07 2.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.69 35.71 34.29
Depreciation 8.59 8.72 8.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.76 151.46 101.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.41 62.01 61.96
Other Income 15.13 23.94 14.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.54 85.95 76.01
Interest 0.72 2.21 2.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.82 83.74 73.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.82 83.74 73.74
Tax 13.46 24.39 19.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.36 59.35 54.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.36 59.35 54.36
Equity Share Capital 24.39 24.39 24.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.71 12.17 11.14
Diluted EPS 9.71 12.17 11.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.71 12.17 11.14
Diluted EPS 9.71 12.17 11.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
