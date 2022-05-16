Sheela Foam Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.67 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.67 crore in March 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 533.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.36 crore in March 2022 down 12.88% from Rs. 54.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.13 crore in March 2022 down 16.74% from Rs. 84.23 crore in March 2021.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.14 in March 2021.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 3,174.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.79% returns over the last 6 months and 58.39% over the last 12 months.