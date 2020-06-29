Sheela Foam Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 390.22 crore, down 13.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 390.22 crore in March 2020 down 13.49% from Rs. 451.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.09 crore in March 2020 down 22.63% from Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.00 crore in March 2020 down 1.13% from Rs. 55.63 crore in March 2019.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.35 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.91 in March 2019.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 1,430.35 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.89% returns over the last 6 months and 10.74% over the last 12 months.