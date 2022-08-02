 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sheela Foam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore, up 57.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore in June 2022 up 57.95% from Rs. 325.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.29 crore in June 2022 up 99.22% from Rs. 19.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.13 crore in June 2022 up 83.63% from Rs. 33.29 crore in June 2021.

Sheela Foam EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in June 2021.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,973.85 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Sheela Foam
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 514.37 563.67 325.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 514.37 563.67 325.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 294.46 332.68 197.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.10 19.07 1.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.57 1.47 6.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.70 31.69 29.03
Depreciation 7.27 8.59 7.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.78 123.76 71.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.63 46.41 11.20
Other Income 16.23 15.13 14.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.86 61.54 25.92
Interest 2.30 0.72 2.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.56 60.82 23.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.56 60.82 23.45
Tax 13.27 13.46 4.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.29 47.36 19.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.29 47.36 19.22
Equity Share Capital 24.39 24.39 24.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.85 9.71 3.94
Diluted EPS 7.85 9.71 3.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.85 9.71 3.94
Diluted EPS 7.85 9.71 3.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
