Sheela Foam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore, up 57.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore in June 2022 up 57.95% from Rs. 325.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.29 crore in June 2022 up 99.22% from Rs. 19.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.13 crore in June 2022 up 83.63% from Rs. 33.29 crore in June 2021.

Sheela Foam EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in June 2021.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,973.85 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)