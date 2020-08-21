Sheela Foam Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 127.18 crore, down 70.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.18 crore in June 2020 down 70.81% from Rs. 435.67 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2020 down 95.32% from Rs. 34.63 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.05 crore in June 2020 down 79.33% from Rs. 63.12 crore in June 2019.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2020 from Rs. 7.10 in June 2019.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 1,395.25 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.53% returns over the last 6 months and 22.30% over the last 12 months.