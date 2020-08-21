172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sheela-foam-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-127-18-crore-down-70-81-y-o-y-5736441.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 09:11 AM IST

Sheela Foam Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 127.18 crore, down 70.81% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.18 crore in June 2020 down 70.81% from Rs. 435.67 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2020 down 95.32% from Rs. 34.63 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.05 crore in June 2020 down 79.33% from Rs. 63.12 crore in June 2019.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2020 from Rs. 7.10 in June 2019.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 1,395.25 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.53% returns over the last 6 months and 22.30% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations127.18390.22435.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations127.18390.22435.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials58.18202.27229.44
Purchase of Traded Goods0.560.286.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.57-6.59-3.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.4331.4944.31
Depreciation7.968.477.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses36.29120.94105.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.8133.3645.46
Other Income11.9013.1710.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.0946.5355.60
Interest2.021.951.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.0744.5853.62
Exceptional Items---11.99--
P/L Before Tax3.0732.5953.62
Tax1.456.5018.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.6226.0934.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.6226.0934.63
Equity Share Capital24.3924.3924.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.335.357.10
Diluted EPS0.335.357.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.335.357.10
Diluted EPS0.335.357.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sheela Foam

