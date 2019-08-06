Sheela Foam Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 435.67 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.67 crore in June 2019 up 2.36% from Rs. 425.64 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.63 crore in June 2019 up 3.53% from Rs. 33.45 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.12 crore in June 2019 up 13.42% from Rs. 55.65 crore in June 2018.

Sheela Foam EPS has increased to Rs. 7.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.86 in June 2018.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 1,166.15 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and -20.10% over the last 12 months.